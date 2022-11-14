The Oregon Coast Aquarium (OCAq) invites visitors to celebrate the season at Sea of Lights: one of the largest holiday light displays on Oregon’s Central Coast.
Sea of Lights will illuminate the Aquarium from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. the first three Friday and Saturday evenings this December.
Aquarium members can attend Sea of Lights at no cost and non-members may purchase tickets upon arrival. Sea of Lights admission is $10 per person, or free with proof of same day paid admission.
This family-friendly event allows visitors to view Aquarium galleries and exhibits in a new light, and includes Santa photo opportunities. Hot drinks and limited food options will be available for purchase at the Aquarium’s coffee bar.
The Aquarium was unable to host Sea of Lights in recent years, making this year’s event that much more exciting for guests, staff, and volunteers alike.
“We are thrilled to host Sea of Lights once again,” said Carrie Lewis, CEO and President of OCAq. “It’s such a highlight of the winter season, and it’s truly heartwarming to see communities come together to celebrate.”
Information and updates regarding Sea of Lights can be found online at aquarium.org/sea-of-lights.
The Oregon Coast Aquarium is located at 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road in Newport. For more information visit aquarium.org, or call 541-867-3474.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.