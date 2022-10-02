The Lincoln City Fall Kite Festival continues today, Sunday, Oct. 2, on the beach at the D River State Recreation Site.
The annual Fall Kite Festival is a longstanding family vacation tradition, according to Explore Lincoln City.
The following information is from Explore Lincoln City and is subject to change.
Event Schedule
10 am: Announcements. Festival Opening Performance.
10 am - 2 pm: FREE Kite Making Workshop! Make your own paper kite that flies!
10 - 11 am: Performances by Featured Fliers.
11 - 11:20 am: Kite Flier Memorial.
11:30 am - 12:30 pm: Performances by Featured Fliers.
12:30 - 1 pm: Guided Tours on the field, meet the Kite Fliers!
1 - 4 pm: Performances by Featured Fliers.
2 - 2:30 pm: Guided Tours on the field, meet the Kite Fliers!
4 pm: Festival Closes.
ALL DAY: Pixie Fest Carnival Games donations going to Kiwanis Club of Lincoln City.
ALL DAY: Walk through the Wind Garden.
ALL DAY: BIG show kites fill the Lincoln City festival sky with color!
The schedule is subject to change due to circumstances beyond our control, including weather. Times are approximate.
Parking at the Festival
Parking is available at the Lincoln City Community Center and Lincoln City Outlets. Free shuttle service is available at both locations and run continuously from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
