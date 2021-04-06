The Lincoln City Elks Lodge #1886 held a Easter drive thru event on April 3 in which the Easter bunny made an appearance.
Kids from around town showed up and received a goodie bag along with eggs filled with additional treats.
The holiday event was one of several the local Elks lodge has hosted this past year that included a Santa Claus drive thru event and most recently a St. Patrick’s day feast at the lodge, which is all a part of the club’s commitment to community engagement.
