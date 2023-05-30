The Poppies

Veterans from Lincoln City passed out Poppies to those attending the ceremony.

 Jeremy C. Ruark / Country Media, Inc.

Hundreds lined Highway 101 at Depoe Bay to attend the 78th annual Fleet of Flowers ceremony on Memorial Day.

Laying of the Wreath
Buy Now

The vessels, decorated with flowers, head to pen ea for the Laying of the Wreath ceremony at Depoe Bay.
Watching from Shore
Buy Now

Spectators line the seawall at Depoe Bay to watch as the parade of vessels head to open sea for the Laying of the Wreath ceremony.
Viewpoint
Buy Now

People lined the bridge over the Depoe Bay Harbor and the adjacent areas along Highway 101 to watch the ceremony.
The Ceremony
Buy Now

The 78th Fleet of Flowers conducted at the harbor in Depoe Bay.
Solemn Moment
Buy Now

The veterans who presented military flags at the ceremony place their hands on their heart during the Pledge of Allegiance.
The Official Program
Buy Now

Copies of the 78th Fleet of Flowers program were handed out to members of the audience at the harbor ceremony.
Coast Guard Flyover
Buy Now

A Coast Guard helicopter flys over Depoe Bay Harbor during the ceremony.
Flower Delivery
Buy Now

People brought flowers to the boats in the harbor to decorate them for the ceremony.
Arriving Early
Buy Now

Members of the Depoe Bay Coast Guard carry flowers to be placed on their vessel for the Fleet of Flowers ceremony.

The ceremony began in 1938 to honor Depoe Bay fisherman Ray Bower and Jack Chamber who lost their lives in an effort to save their friend Ernest McQueen who with two teenage boys aboard the Norwester, got caught in a storm.

In remembrance local fishermen took their boats and threw flowers upon the waters while scattering the ashes of their former mates.

The ceremony was discontinued during World War II but the memorial service was revived after World War II and the names for those who had died in action were added to the list. The event has evolved to include not only those who have lost their lives at sea, but also anyone who has found pleasure, beauty, solace or adventure upon it, or those who have expressed a desire to have their ashes placed into the ocean.

1
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Will you be attending any of the local high school graduation ceremonies?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.