Hundreds lined Highway 101 at Depoe Bay to attend the 78th annual Fleet of Flowers ceremony on Memorial Day.
The ceremony began in 1938 to honor Depoe Bay fisherman Ray Bower and Jack Chamber who lost their lives in an effort to save their friend Ernest McQueen who with two teenage boys aboard the Norwester, got caught in a storm.
In remembrance local fishermen took their boats and threw flowers upon the waters while scattering the ashes of their former mates.
The ceremony was discontinued during World War II but the memorial service was revived after World War II and the names for those who had died in action were added to the list. The event has evolved to include not only those who have lost their lives at sea, but also anyone who has found pleasure, beauty, solace or adventure upon it, or those who have expressed a desire to have their ashes placed into the ocean.
