After meeting today following additional landslide activity at the area known as Jump Off Joe (Old Condominium Site) last night, officials for Lincoln County, the City of Newport and Oregon State Parks agreed to immediately put in place additional public safety measures around the site. These will include fencing and signage upland of the affected area, and additional signage on the beach side of the slide.
The public will be prohibited from accessing the area. This is a very dangerous situation with potential for additional landslides, Lincoln County officials said.
Public safety is the paramount concern at this time. Additional review by professional geotechnical consultants will be undertaken to both ensure all safety measures are in place and to examine possible next steps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.