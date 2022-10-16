A ribbon cutting ceremony marked the grand opening of the Pelican Brewing Company’s Siletz Bay location at 5911 SW Highway 101 in Lincoln City Oct. 14.
The brewpub interior, with15,333 square feet, accommodates approximately 226 guests. Views of the bay and coastal wetlands are abundant from every angle as the floor-to-ceiling windows flood the expansive dining room with natural light. Outside the building is an expansive 2,600 square foot outdoor patio.
The Pelican opened this past summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.