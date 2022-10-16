A ribbon cutting ceremony marked the grand opening of the Pelican Brewing Company’s Siletz Bay location at 5911 SW Highway 101 in Lincoln City Oct. 14.

The Moment

Cutting the ribbon are, Pelican Brewing Company Brewmaster Darron Welch, Pelican Brewing Company Co-Owner and Vice President Jeff Schons, Pelican Brewing Company President and Co-Owner Mary Jones, State Rep. David Gomberg, and Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lori Arce-Torres.
The Front

Pelican Brewing Company at Siletz Bay.
Inside Dining Area

Large windows allow natural light and provide view of Siletz Bay.
Side Deck

The outside deck at Pelican.

The brewpub interior, with15,333 square feet, accommodates approximately 226 guests. Views of the bay and coastal wetlands are abundant from every angle as the floor-to-ceiling windows flood the expansive dining room with natural light. Outside the building is an expansive 2,600 square foot outdoor patio.

The Pelican opened this past summer.

