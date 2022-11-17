Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Dozens of area seniors gathered at the Lincoln City Community Center for the annual Senior Center Thanksgiving Meal Thursday afternoon, Nov. 17.

In the Kitchen
Buy Now
Getting the Gravey
Buy Now
Roll Patrol
Buy Now
Serving the Guests
Buy Now
The Gathering
Buy Now
Holiday Pies
Buy Now

Traditional turkey, potatoes, gravy, stuffing, cranberry, pies and other dishes were served up by a staff of volunteers.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Are you shopping locally on Black Friday?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.