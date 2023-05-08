Traffic was limited to one lane northbound for a time Monday midday May 8,  following a one vehicle traffic crash into a power pole on Highway 101 at NE 22nd Avenue.

Crash Site

A police officer surveys the damage.
Severed Power Pole

The damaged power pole rests against overhead lines.
Traffic Hazard

Traffic was funneled to one lane around the damaged power pole.
Around the Crash Site

Police channeled traffic into one northbound lane around the crash site.

Unconfirmed reports are that the driver did not suffer serious injury. The power pole was sheared off, leaving it leaning against power lines above.

The cause of the crash was not immediately available.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Is President Joe Biden too old to run for re-election?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.