Traffic was limited to one lane northbound for a time Monday midday May 8, following a one vehicle traffic crash into a power pole on Highway 101 at NE 22nd Avenue.
Unconfirmed reports are that the driver did not suffer serious injury. The power pole was sheared off, leaving it leaning against power lines above.
The cause of the crash was not immediately available.
