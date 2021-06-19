View a collection of all our 2021 Graduation Coverage here!
Taft High School celebrates graduation ceremonies
Graduation Parade
Taft Seniors celebrated with a noise parade Wednesday June 9th, rolling down Highway 101 in Lincoln City.
Taft alumni further their educations
Taft 7-12 Student Recognition
CORDS:
Green: Community Service
Fco Ramos
Claire Tolan
Ariel Taylor
Black & White: Performing Arts
Nyah Davis
Lily Duncan
Lilian Parker
Josie Wigington
Blue & Gold: AVID Achievement
Dariana Fuentes
Orange: CTE Pathway
Kira Anderson
Kevin Acosta-Lopez
Yuritzi Cuellar-Pacheco
Jose Flores
Jacob Freilinger
Veronica Jin
Hunter Kimbrough
Gage Koceja
Fco Ramos
Yellow, Red & Black: Indian Education
Darius Smith
Colby Helms
Mary Olson
Jordyn Ramsey
Kira Anderson
Delayna O’Daniels
Gold, National Honor Society
Kira Anderson
JJ French
Cassandra Galvan
Veronica Jin
Avery Nightingale
Lillian Parker
Ethan Sorensen
Claira Tolan
Red & White, Certified Nursing Assistant Program
Dalayna O’Daniels
Alyssa Orling
Red, White & Blue, Military Enlistment
Joseph Cruz-Canales, US Marines
SUPERINTENDENT AWARD & HONORS
DIPLOMA
Kira Anderson
Yuritzi Cuellar-Pacheco
Jose Flores
JJ French
Veronica Jin
Avery Nightingale
Lillian Parker
Ethan Sorensen
Des Swisher
Claira Tolan
SUPERINTENDENT AWARD
Cassandra Galvan
Andrew Jimenez-Morales
Graden Kehr
Kayla Lininger
Isabell Mackie
Rafael Perez-Del Valle
Fco Ramos
ACADEMIC, ATHLETIC & COMMUNITY SERVICES AWARDS
Ethan Sorenson, Bill Biggs Service to School Award
Trent Chavez, Franc Schaffer Most Inspirational Award
Gage Koceja, Al Barzee Citizenship Award
Claira Tolan, Don Morris Service to Community Award
Lillian Parker, Directors Award – Taft Music Department
ARMED SERVICES AWARDS
Avery Nightingale, Marines – Distinguished Athlete (Female)
Des Swisher, Marines – Scholastic Excellence Award
Nyah Davis, Marines – Musical Excellence Award
