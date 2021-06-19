View a collection of all our 2021 Graduation Coverage here!

---

Taft High School celebrates graduation ceremonies

---

Graduation Parade

Taft Seniors celebrated with a noise parade Wednesday June 9th, rolling down Highway 101 in Lincoln City.

---

2021 Graduation Pages

View the online version of all our 2021 Graduation pages here!

Just click in the center of the image below to view, or Click Here to Download.

---

---

Taft 7-12 Student Recognition

CORDS:

Green: Community Service

Fco Ramos

Claire Tolan

Ariel Taylor

Black & White: Performing Arts

Nyah Davis

Lily Duncan

Lilian Parker

Josie Wigington

Blue & Gold: AVID Achievement

Dariana Fuentes

Orange: CTE Pathway

Kira Anderson

Kevin Acosta-Lopez

Yuritzi Cuellar-Pacheco

Jose Flores

Jacob Freilinger

Veronica Jin

Hunter Kimbrough

Gage Koceja

Fco Ramos

Yellow, Red & Black: Indian Education

Darius Smith

Colby Helms

Mary Olson

Jordyn Ramsey

Kira Anderson

Delayna O’Daniels

Gold, National Honor Society

Kira Anderson

JJ French

Cassandra Galvan

Veronica Jin

Avery Nightingale

Lillian Parker

Ethan Sorensen

Claira Tolan

Red & White, Certified Nursing Assistant Program

Dalayna O’Daniels

Alyssa Orling

Red, White & Blue, Military Enlistment

Joseph Cruz-Canales, US Marines

SUPERINTENDENT AWARD & HONORS

DIPLOMA

Kira Anderson

Yuritzi Cuellar-Pacheco

Jose Flores

JJ French

Veronica Jin

Avery Nightingale

Lillian Parker

Ethan Sorensen

Des Swisher

Claira Tolan

SUPERINTENDENT AWARD

Cassandra Galvan

Andrew Jimenez-Morales

Graden Kehr

Kayla Lininger

Isabell Mackie

Rafael Perez-Del Valle

Fco Ramos

ACADEMIC, ATHLETIC & COMMUNITY SERVICES AWARDS

Ethan Sorenson, Bill Biggs Service to School Award

Trent Chavez, Franc Schaffer Most Inspirational Award

Gage Koceja, Al Barzee Citizenship Award

Claira Tolan, Don Morris Service to Community Award

Lillian Parker, Directors Award – Taft Music Department

ARMED SERVICES AWARDS

Avery Nightingale, Marines – Distinguished Athlete (Female)

Des Swisher, Marines – Scholastic Excellence Award

Nyah Davis, Marines – Musical Excellence Award

---