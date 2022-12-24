Nearly all customers in Clatsop and Lincoln counties have had their electrical service restored in the aftermath of an ice storm backed by gusty winds that left as many as 5,547 without power at one time.
As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, about 50 customers in those areas remain without power, but they are expected to be restored today.
High winds and high tides
Meanwhile, Hood River in the Columbia River Gorge is bracing for more snow and ice as cold air lingers and a fresh supply of moisture appears. As of Saturday midday, Pacific Power reported that there were no outages in Hood River, but the situation may worsen quickly and Pacific Power has staged 34 company and contracted crew members in the community to assure that should outages occur needed resources will be at hand.
Pacific Power’s meteorology team is closely monitoring the storm as it continues to develop, helping the company direct resources where they will be needed most. During the peak of restoration efforts Friday, more than 250 crew members were in the field restoring customers.
What to do when the power goes out
If a power outage occurs, Pacific Power encourages customers to first check their fuses and circuit breakers. If the power failure is not caused inside the home or business, customers should report the outage to Pacific Power at 1-877-508-5088 or by texting OUT to 722797.
Get the App. The Pacific Power App for mobile devices can become invaluable during an outage. You can report and track an outage affecting you from your mobile device. The app is free and can be downloaded on the App Store or Google Play.
Pacific Power suggests these safety precautions once a storm has hit:
- Stay away from all downed power lines and utility lines. Even if the lines are not sparking, they could be energized and extremely dangerous. Call 911 immediately, then report it to Pacific Power at 1-877-508-5088.
- Extensive rain may cause flooding or landslides. Be especially careful of any standing water or even soggy ground. A live, downed wire may seem to be a safe distance away, but it is still extremely dangerous due to wet conditions.
- Don’t drive over downed power lines.
Surging tides
Meanwhile, first responders warn holiday beach visitors to be cautious of the surging tides. The swift water continues to send debris up onto the shoreline.
