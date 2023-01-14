January 14 and 15 Coastal Carvers Artistry in Wood Show and Sale
Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Chinook Winds Casino Resort Convention Center, 1777 N.W. 44th Street in Lincoln City.
Below read previous News Guard coverage about the wood carvers.
The Coastal Carvers are converging on Lincoln City with the 24th Annual "Artistry In Wood Sh…
