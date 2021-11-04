On Oct. 28, 2021, Oregon State Police received information about a deceased deer that was observed by a citizen approximately 150 yards North of Euchre Creek Road, Newport.
The reporting party stated they had first observed the deer during the day on Oct. 26. An OSP Fish & Wildlife Sergeant responded to the area and located a deceased Blacktail doe that had been shot and left to waste.
The Oregon State Police is requesting public assistance with information about this poaching and wasting case. Any person with information related to this incident is encouraged to call the OSP TIP (Turn-In-Poachers) Reward line at 1-800-452-7888 or by cell at *OSP (*677) or send an email tip to TIP@osp.oregon.gov. Please reference case #SP21304967.
***Report Wildlife and Habitat Law Violators***
TIP Hotline: 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP (677)
TIP E-Mail: TIP@state.or.us
The Oregon Hunters Association TIP reward offers preference points or cash rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of Bighorn Sheep, Rocky Mountain Goat, Moose, Elk, Deer, Antelope, Bear, Cougar, Wolf, Upland Birds, Waterfowl, Furbearers, Game Fish and Shellfish.
Cash rewards can also be awarded for turning in people who destroy habitat, illegally obtain licenses/tags, and for the unlawful lending/borrowing of big game tags.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.