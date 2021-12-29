The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
Dec. 18
9:46 a.m. Police took report of a non-injury, non-blocking traffic complaint crash in front of line of control in the 2000 block of NE Hwy 101. Officer responded.
4:45 p.m. Police took report of a woman reporting her firearm is missing from her home in the 2400 block of NE 29th St.
Dec. 19
5:25 p.m. Police responds to a two-vehicle, non-blocking, non-injury crash in the 4000 block of NE Hwy 101. One of the drivers was cited for careless driving and no valid operator’s license.
8:43 p.m. Police performed a traffic stop on SE 28th St./Hwy 101. Driver was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln City Police Department. Driver was cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Dec. 20
9:27 p.m. Police performed a traffic stop on SE East Devils Lake Road/Hwy 101. Driver was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln City Jail on a failure to appear in court warrant out of Yamhill County.
10:48 p.m. Police responded to a business in the 1700 block of NW 44th St. for the report of a man having suicidal thoughts. The man was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital.
Dec. 21
6:57 a.m. Police responded to a report of an injury crash into a building on the 5000 block of SW Hwy 101. Boulders in highway. Other agencies responded for heavy trauma. Driver was cited and released from Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for reckless driving, possession of stolen vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless endangering another person and driving uninsured.
5:36 p.m. Police took report of a hit and run on NW Hwy 101/NW 14th St.
