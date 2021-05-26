On May 26, 2021 at 11:14 AM the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was advised Grand Ronde Tribal Police had been in a pursuit with a black Jeep Wrangler west bound on Hwy 18. Officers were unable to keep a visual with the suspect vehicle and the pursuit was terminated.
At 12:10 PM Lincoln City Police Officers observed the vehicle driving south bound in Lincoln City. Officers tried to stop the vehicle and it fled at high rate of speed. The pursuit was terminated due to the driver driving recklessly while officers attempted to keep up.
Law Enforcement Officers followed at a safe distance keeping the vehicle in line of sight as it traveled south on Hwy 101. Multiple attempts to deploy spikes were unsuccessful due to the high volume of traffic. The pursuit was again terminated to avoid predicted hazardous conditions inside Newport City limits.
Various officers were observing major intersections in Newport and observed the suspect vehicle drive recklessly through Newport while continuing south on Hwy 101. Once the vehicle exited the city limits officers attempted another traffic stop and the vehicle eluded again. On Highway 101 near SW 68th street, Deputy Honse with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was successful in spiking one tire on the Jeep. The vehicle continued south at a high rate of speed. Another successful spike strip application was executed just south of Seal Rock where the second front tire was deflated. The vehicle continued south on Hwy 101 on one rim and one flat tire.
Officers learned during this time the suspected driver was Corienne Anne Meyer age 40 of Ward, Colorado. She was wanted out of Colorado State for Kidnapping. Due to the seriousness of the warrant and the observed blatant disregard to public safety, heightened measures were taken to stop the fleeing vehicle. Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office conducted a rolling “box-in”. The suspect vehicle intentionally struck the back of the lead patrol vehicle twice before coming to a complete stop. The driver was taken into custody and her identity was confirmed. Ms. Meyer was taken to the Lincoln County Jail and charged with numerous charges to include Reckless Driving, Attempt to Elude, Attempted Assault III, Attempted Assault on a Police Officer. Her bail was initially set at $95,000 with additional charges expected from surrounding agencies. No injuries to the suspect or officers were reported.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Oregon State Police, Grand Ronde Tribal Police, Lincoln City Police Department and the Newport Police Department.
