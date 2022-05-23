The Newport Police Department received a call at 5:38 a.m. May 20 regarding the theft of a package from a Newport resident’s front porch. The victim reported hearing a car door shut and realizing a package that had been delivered the day before was missing from the porch.
According to police, the victim reviewed their surveillance footage and located a man park a gold colored Honda minivan in the street, walk onto the porch and leave with the package. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the vehicle at that time.
The victim uploaded the surveillance footage to social media and requested help from the public in locating the suspect. At approximately 1:35 p.m., the victim contacted officers and advised someone had spotted the vehicle near SE Fogarty and Hwy 20. Officers located the vehicle, and found it to be unoccupied, so they set up surveillance on the vehicle. At approximately 2:25 p.m., a man and a woman entered the vehicle and began driving east on Hwy 20.
Officers stopped the vehicle and identified the male driver as Trystin McClain of Springfield. McClain matched the physical description of the man observed on surveillance footage and was wearing the same clothing. Once confronted, McClain retrieved the stolen item from the vehicle and turned it over to the officers.
The item was valued at $70, so McClain was issued a citation for theft in the second degree and driving while suspended and released from the scene. There was no evidence of additional thefts in McClain’s vehicle.
