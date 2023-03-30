Update posted March 30
The river flow is too high to safely get boats on the water this weekend, so the event will be postponed to April 8. Details and updates about the event can be found at: http://www.midcoastwatersheds.org/events/siletz-river-clean-up23
Previous coverage
The annual Siletz River Clean Up is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday April 1 starting at Hee Hee Illahe Park in Siletz.
"Bring your friends and family and have fun while giving back to our beautiful river," river clean up organizers state in a release.
After a 3-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the annual clean-up event is returning.
"Participants will pick up trash by boat and by foot to support the health of this important river system," the release reads.
The clean-up is sponsored by the MidCoast Watersheds Council, and relies on those who value the river.
For over 20 years, local residents, Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians, and river users from the Oregon Coast and Willamette Valley have participated in the clean up event.
The Siletz River is an important fishing area, supporting populations of coho salmon, spring chinook, rainbow trout, and steelhead. The cities of Siletz, Toledo, Newport, and Seal Rock also rely on drinking water from the Siletz River.
Organizers said the trash collection ranges from smaller items such as plastic bottles and food containers, to larger items like car tires.
"By working with local boat owners, we are able to remove much more trash—and much larger pieces of trash— from the river than would be possible with just land-based coverage," the organizers said.
Coffee and donuts will be provided for the welcome and introductions at 9 a.m. Volunteers will then be divided into teams for the day. Participants should return to the park by 1 p.m. to offload debris in a dumpster provided by Dahl Disposal Services. Volunteers are encouraged to stay to enjoy a BBQ lunch with meat and vegetarian options provided at no cost.
Those who wish to participate in the clean up are asked to bring friends, gloves, waterproof boots, and dress in layers to take part in this community effort. Pre-registration is not required.
If river flows are over 5.5 feet according to the nearby gauge (https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?gage=silo3&wfo=pqr) the clean up will have to postpone. Updates can be found at midcoastwatersheds.org.
For more information, and If you have a boat you would like to participate with, call 541-265-9195.
