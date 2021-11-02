Lincoln County dispatch confirms power was out in the area of a non-injury and non-blocking traffic crash on Highway 18 at approximately milepost 6.5.
A North Lincoln Fire & Rescue crew from Lincoln City was at the scene and a utility crew was attempting to restore power to the area impacted by the crash.
