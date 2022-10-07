Pacific Power is restoring electricity throughout Lincoln City following a power outage that occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7.
The utility reports 7,856 customers were impacted by the outage. Unconfirmed reports are that a crow or squirrel struck a power substation causing the outage.
Lincoln City 911 dispatch reported a number of traffic signals were also disrupted by the outage.
