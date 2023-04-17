Many items in your family history are important and worth documenting beyond birth, marriage, and death dates.
Family traditions and stories about items in the family can enrich the family history and ensure that the information is passed on to future generations accurately and correctly. Glenda Lloyd will share how to preserve those precious family heirloom stories that will bring their meaning to your family and future generations.
The event
Join the Lincoln County Genealogical Society (LCGS) live via Zoom at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 21, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. for a presentation by Glenda Lloyd.
Lloyd was born and raised on a Modoc County, Northeastern California, cattle ranch. She attended a one-room country school for the first seven years of her childhood education.
Lloyd is a retired reading specialist and teaches genealogy classes through Adult Education. She does workshops, seminars, and genealogy programs for genealogy societies and has taught at the Salt Lake Institute. Glenda helped organize and served as the first president of Root Cellar - Sacramento Genealogical Society. Genealogy is her hobby and her passion.
Cost of the event is $10 for non-members and free to members. An annual LCGS membership is included with the registration at no additional cost. Members and non-members, please register for this Zoom event at: Searchlightlcgs@gmail.com by 4 pm April 19th. You will be sent a Zoom link the day before the event from RVGS (Rogue Valley Genealogical Society) – be sure to check your junk or spam folder if you don’t see it. This program is provided through OR-CAL Cooperative.
Anyone interested in researching their family history is welcome to join LCGS. You do not need to have an ancestor from Lincoln County Oregon! For more information about this presentation or the Lincoln County Genealogical Society, call 503-302-8892. Annual membership dues are $10. LCGS is a 501c3, and donations are tax-deductible. Please visit our website LCGSOregon.org and give us a like on Facebook!
The LCGS meets monthly on the first Saturday, from 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Toledo Public Library - downstairs meeting room,173 NW 7th St. Toledo.
Our meeting is from 10-10:45 a.m. Programs begin at 11 am. We host a kaffeeklatsch before our meeting from 9:30 am -10 am. All are welcome to attend.
