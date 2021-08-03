Unfortunately, Oregon and Lincoln County are no exception to the rise in cases that has been happening across the country. Data since last week in both the state and our county are showing a clear uptick in COVID-19 cases.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, the Delta variant is taking hold in Oregon and is estimated to be 80 percent of all cases in the state last week.
According to the CDC, the Delta variant is different than past versions of the virus: it is much more contagious.
• Some vaccinated people can get Delta in a breakthrough infection and may be contagious.
• Vaccinated people still represent a small amount of transmission occurring around the country and the state.
• Virtually all hospitalizations and deaths continue to be among the unvaccinated.
We have been living with the COVID-19 virus for over a year now. And even though we know so much more now than we did a year ago, we ought to remember that viruses mutate. The Delta variant is the product of these mutations, and we have new information about it.
What do we know about the Delta variant currently?
• We know it’s more contagious and transmissible than the previous variants we have encountered so far. Data from India, Europe, and now the United States clearly demonstrate this to us.
• We know it can infect vaccinated people more easily than its predecessors.
• We know vaccinated people may be able to transmit the virus to people around them.
• We know how to minimize transmission of COVID-19.
How do we prevent the spread of COVID-19 and ensure we protect our community members who can’t be vaccinated, are in the process of being vaccinated, or have yet to be vaccinated?
Getting vaccinated – for those of us who can – is the best prevention and protection measure. The vaccines are very efficient and very protective against severe COVID-19 disease, hospitalizations, and deaths. They also help reduce the spread of the virus in communities. However, the vaccines are not 100 percent effective at disease prevention. This has been a known fact from the beginning.
Therefore, wearing a mask in public indoor settings – even for vaccinated people – will add another layer of protection and help prevent the spread of the Delta variant in our communities and protect others. This is why both the CDC and the Oregon Health Authority are recommending that everyone wear a mask in indoor public settings regardless of their vaccination status.
I understand that some people are tired of this pandemic – trust me, healthcare workers and public health workers are tired of it too. But this is not over.
We need to adapt and react fast to these new variants so we can curb the increase in cases and prevent the virus from mutating again and possibly becoming more resistant to the vaccines we have available to us.
I have two young children at home who do not have the opportunity to be vaccinated since they are both under 12. I want to make sure I protect them the best I can. When I am indoors in a public setting, I don’t know the vaccination status of those around me. I don’t know their health status or whether they might be immunocompromised. Wearing a mask removes the need to guess. It allows me to ensure to the best of my ability that, if I were able to transmit the virus - even though vaccinated - I would not transmit it to folks who cannot be or who are not yet vaccinated.
This message is not intended to create anxiety or fear or frustration, it is merely intended to share with you the latest information we have available so that you can make the best decision for yourself and your family.
To find a vaccination clinic near you, either call 211 or visit our website here: https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/hhs/page/covid-19-vaccination-clinics
