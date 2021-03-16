Lincoln County Public Health reported that nearly 23 percent of the county has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is ahead of schedule according to Health Department Director Rebecca Austen.
“Sometimes the vaccination process is confusing, and frustrating,” Austen said in the weekly report. “Public Health staff know this and are working to assist as many people as possible through the process. There are many ways to learn of vaccine clinics and sign up.”
Some of the ways to get signed up include:
LincolnAlerts – This is the emergency notification system. Public Health has been using it to send weekly updates and emails to people on the waitlist. You do not need to sign up for this to get a vaccine, but Public Health encourages it so you can learn not just about the pandemic and vaccines but also about emergencies and natural disaster preparedness.
Lincoln County Notification List (Waitlist) – This is where Public Health is gathering names of people who are interested in the vaccine. You also do not have to get on this list to get a vaccine at pharmacies or in other counties, but if you want to learn about public clinics, you want to be sure to sign up. Public Health is also working with local community organizations and businesses to host clinics, but getting on this list is the best way to learn about clinic vaccination opportunities.
Pharmacies, other clinics – On the Public Health website and in the notification emails, Public Health is sharing other vaccine clinic options. These do not require being on any kind of Lincoln County notification system but does require you to reach out to them directly.
“There are a few ways we use our notification list (waitlist),” Austen said. “First, we make phone calls to those hardest to reach to schedule appointments. Second, we send emails to eligible people on the list. We’ve had a few issues with this, but we believe we have solved this problem. Our waitlist does not automatically update from clinic sign ups, so it is possible you may receive emails after already getting vaccinated. Third, we share our waitlist with Samaritan and the Siletz Community Clinic who are also doing outreach for people to attend their clinics.”
Over the weekend, Public Health's vaccine waitlist link stopped working online due to the site reaching 20,000 entries, which had been the limit. However, the link was fixed and is active again.
If you have any questions, there are three places you can call: 211 for statewide vaccine information, 541-265-0621 for the Lincoln County Call Center, and 855-441-2311 for help scheduling at any Samaritan vaccination clinics in Linn, Benton, or Lincoln Counties.
