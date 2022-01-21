Lincoln County Public Health reports a 36% increase in COVID-19 cases in the last week. The week before saw an 89% increase. Public Health is urging the community to get boosted now if you are eligible or get a vaccine if you still need one. It’s not too late to protect yourself against getting seriously ill and hospitalized. Getting boosted now is the best way to protect yourself.
This wave far surpasses any wave we have had thus far. During the last two weeks there have been a record number of cases reported. There are now 1,212 known cases this month in Lincoln County – this includes 169 new cases yesterday. This represents 23% of all known cases during the two-year pandemic, or almost 1 out of every 4 cases has happened in just under 3 weeks.
Due to the rapid increase in cases and the backlog, Public Health will not be able to reach every person who has tested positive. Anyone who has symptoms, even minor symptoms, should stay home, isolate and get tested. Everyone should wear the best well-fitting mask you can when you are around others. Avoid gatherings and consider rescheduling events.
If you have tested positive and need help or guidance, or if you have any COVID-19 questions, please contact our call center at 541-265-0621 ext. 6. If the phones are busy, you can also call Oregon’s positive COVID-19 case support line at 866-917-8881 or visit https://govstatus.egov.com/or-oha-covid-19-positive-test
While this increase is extreme, we know there are more cases in our county. The CDC estimates only 1 in 4 cases are reported so this number could really be as high as 4,800 cases.
Hospitals in Oregon are seeing a surge as well. As of yesterday morning, our 6-county region had only 3 ICU beds left out of 84 available and 9 non-ICU beds out of 564 available. These are staffed beds – so when hospital staff are unable to come into work, there are fewer beds available for those who are injured or sick.
Why is a booster shot so important?
COVID-19 vaccination dramatically reduces the risk of serious illness and death. In Lincoln County, 72% of people hospitalized with COVID-19 between 12/01/21 and 01/18/22 were unvaccinated.
Boosters build immunity. The primary COVID-19 vaccine series (usually two shots) is 35% effective against the Omicron variant. Studies show that those who have had a booster shot increase their protection to 75% against Omicron.
As Omicron spreads, you are more likely to come into contact with someone who has COVID-19. Boosters increase protection AND eliminate the need to quarantine for those with no symptoms. Individuals without full vaccination (including booster if eligible) must quarantine for 5 days.
Who can get a vaccine?
Primary Vaccines (1st & 2nd doses): Ages 5 and older
3rd Dose for Immunocompromised: 28 days after 2nd dose
Booster ages 12 +: Moderna & Pfizer after 5 mos / J&J after 2 mos
Vaccine and Booster Clinic Information
Call Center: 541-265-0621 ext. 6 or at www.co.lincoln.or.us/hhs/page/covid-19-vaccine
