Four residents of Hillside Place passed away over the weekend. Public Health has reported that two of the four tested positive for COVID-19 and two others are pending test results from August 14. All individuals had additional medical conditions.
The deceased individuals are a 90-year-old man (COVID-19 positive), who died on August 14, a 66-year-old man, who died on August 15, a 97-year-old woman (COVID-19 positive), who died on August 15 and a 93-year-old woman died on August 15.
Public Health also announced seven new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend and two today, the majority of which are sporadic. This means that the source of exposure cannot be determined and is considered community spread.
Lincoln County has many resources that can help residents or visitors of any background and preferred language. If you experience a medical emergency call 911 immediately. For less urgent care, contact the Lincoln Community Health Center or Samaritan Health. Contact information listed below.
There are three situations where you must quarantine. We ask that workplaces support employees who are required to quarantine and not ask them to go to work in these situations. Supports are in place for people who must isolate, and we will be reaching out to all known close contacts and confirmed cases. If you have questions about this, please contact our call center at 541-265-0621 or email LincolnCoCallCenter@co.lincoln.or.us
The three situations where people need to self-isolate and quarantine are:
Confirmed COVID-19 test
Close contact of positive case (within 6 feet for over 15 minutes)
Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19.
These symptoms include cough, chills, fever, sore throat, muscle pain, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, new loss of sense of taste or smell. New symptoms recently announced include loss of appetite, abdominal pain, diarrhea and vomiting.
For more information on quarantine and self-isolation, please visit
https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/hhs/page/quarantine-and-isolation-information
