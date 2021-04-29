Lincoln County Public Health is expanding COVID-19 vaccination services to reach people where they work, live, learn, play, pray and receive services.
Cities, agencies, businesses, community-based organizations (CBOs) and community groups can fill out an online form to bring a vaccination event to their site or a site near them: https://tinyurl.com/VaxUpLincolnOutreachClinics.
Public Health is aiming to partner with cities, agencies, businesses, community-based organizations, or community groups to:
· Identify groups of people who still need and want the COVID-19 vaccine,
· Identify the best locations, days, and times to reach those groups wherever they are, and
· Organize a vaccination event that meets the needs of that group.
"We are asking potential partners to ask their employees, clients, or group whether they want a COVID-19 vaccine before filling out the form," Public Health officials said. "We will need to know how many people to plan the vaccination event for so we bring enough doses and avoid wasting extra doses."
Lincoln County is partnering with Samaritan Health Services’ Mobile Clinic as well as other agencies in the Lincoln County Multi-Agency Coordination (MAC) Group to bring vaccines and vaccinators to people wherever they are. The MAC Group includes, but is not limited to, Samaritan Health System, North Lincoln Fire District, Pacific West Ambulance, Lincoln County School District, Oregon Coast Community College, and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
