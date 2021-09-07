There were 36 new COVID-19 cases reported as of September 2, for a total of 87 cases in September. Lincoln County had two new hospitalizations reported. Three COVID-19 patients are currently in local hospitals and one in the intensive care unit. They also reported two additional deaths.
Thirty Lincoln County residents have died with COVID-19 during this pandemic – eight since the beginning of August.
The would like to ask the public to please contact them if they get a positive result with their at-home test. This website has the form to fill out or a phone number to call. https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/hhs/page/home-covid-19-test
There are a number of opportunities in Lincoln County to get your first or second vaccination for COVID-19. Walk ins at any of these locations are welcome, however, vaccines may not all be available without an appointment.
Please note that COVID-19 vaccines are always free and you do not need to provide a social security number or ID. For more information see https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/hhs/page/covid-19-vaccination-clinics
