Dear Readers,
Beginning January 5th, you’ll be getting your news a day earlier in the News Guard!
What had been our Wednesday newspaper will now publish on Tuesdays. So that week, you’ll receive your newspaper on Tuesday the 5th.
Receiving the paper on Tuesday will give our readers more time to plan their week’s activities and shopping and provide an earlier recap of the weekend’s news.
Following us on social media is an easy way to keep up with local news. On Twitter, follow @TheNewsGuard, and “like” our Facebook page at facebook.com/thenewsguard.
If you need help activating your website access and E-Paper account, please contact our customer service department at 541-994-2178 or email admin@countrymedia.net.
If you are not a subscriber to the News Guard, please consider becoming one to support local journalism. You can contact us at the phone number or web link listed above.
Thank you again for your support.
Frank Perea,
Publisher,
