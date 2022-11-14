The Lincoln City Swim Club hosted their annual Pumpkin Sprint Meet this past weekend November 12-13.
The event drew 72 athletes and their families at the Lincoln City Pool and Community Center. Teams came from Newport, Camas (Washington), North Bend, Tillamook, Roseburg, and Salem.
The Superior Aquatics team from Roseburg won for the girls, and the Lincoln City Swim Club won the meet for the boys.
Six of the 25 Lincoln city swimmers were in their first meet ever-Camila Cortes, Lyrik Jackson, London Lloyd, Gabriel Raines, Yvette Reyes Cruz and Nelly Reyes Cruz.
Fourteen of those swimmers placed in the top five in their events, Nolan Twigg gained two firsts and Erick Moreno also won two first places.
Both the senior boys’ relays received first places-the 200 freestyle relay of Brandon and Dylan Murphy, Erick Moreno and Noah Serrato got first.
The Individual Medley relay of Isaiah and Brenden Wilson, Brandon Murphy and Erick Moreno also won the event.
The girls 12 & Under 200 Freestyle Relay of Destiny Lopez, Nelly Reyes Cruz, Lyrik Jackson, and Hadley Twigg finished in 2nd Place. The 13 & Over girls relay of Allison Lua, Abby Halferty, Lesley Lagunes Moreno, and Allysa Moore got 3rd place.
Erick Moreno, Allysa Moore, Evan Lopez, Destiny Lopez and Xander Florian took off the most time in their individual event, as well as Gaby Antonio Mendoza.
Complete results are posted on the team website- Google Lincoln City Swim Club or go to https://www.angelfire.com/on/lcscswim/index.html
