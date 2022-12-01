The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for snow in the North Oregon Coast, the North Oregon Coast Range and the Central Oregon Coast Range.
WHAT
Snow above 500 feet. Additional snow accumulations from two to four inches.
WHEN
Until 10 p.m. for the Central Oregon Coast Range and until 4 p.m. this afternoon for the North Oregon Coast.
IMPACTS
Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map
