The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) has made a preliminary finding that a THC vaping product containing a banned ingredient was sold at two licensed cannabis retailers in Eastern Oregon.
Ontario based retailers, Weedology and The Bud House voluntarily removed the products from their shelves in early July, 2022.
The investigation, which remains ongoing, initially determined that a flavored inhalable cannabinoid product line included an unapproved non-cannabis additive.
The affected product was sold under the YHN brand from November 12, 2021 until July 6, 2022. Both retailers combined sold almost 18,000 units contained in packaging similar to the examples below.
Dark Horse recall product
The YHN products listed “artificial flavors” as an ingredient on the labels and were properly categorized as Inhalable Cannabinoid Products with Non-Cannabis Additives. However, the ingredients in the artificial flavors were not disclosed and were not backed by statement that the non-cannabis additive was meant for use in a product intended for human inhalation.
During its investigation, the OLCC acquired a product ingredient list indicating the YHN products may have contained soybean oil. Soybean oil contains triglycerides, which are prohibited in vape products under OLCC rules (845-025-3265). Independent testing confirmed the presence of components matching those contained in soybean oil in some of the YHN products that underwent lab analysis.
Triglycerides, like soybean oil, are Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) as a food additive, but food additives are not necessarily safe for inclusion in products inhaled into the lungs. At this time, the OLCC has not received any reports of consumers with adverse health effects as a result of using the YHN products.
Customers who have purchased this product can either return it to the OLCC-licensed retailer they purchased it from or destroy the product.
Consumers with health-related concerns about this recalled product should contact the Oregon Poison Center at 800-222-1222, or their medical provider.
Consumers with other product related complaints related to this advisory should notify the OLCC at marijuana@oregon.gov. Please include any information you have, including the consumer’s name and phone number.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.