The 19th Annual Celebration of Honor will be presented at the Chinook Winds Casino Resort Sept. 14-18 in Lincoln City.
The public event recognizing active-duty personnel, military veterans, and their families. The News Guard reached out to Chinook Winds Casino Public Relations Manager Heather Hatton for insight about the event.
The News Guard: When did the Celebration of Honor first begin, why and who started the event?
Heather Hatton: This is our 19th year. It started with a few members of our community, and staff from the casino partnering to celebrate men and women who served and are serving our country.
The News Guard: Why is it important to continue such an event?
Hatton: Honoring veterans is important to the Siletz Tribe making the partnership an important event that has become a signature event for the community.
The News Guard: The Field of Flags has always been very impressive. Where to the flags come from, who sets up the flags each Celebration and what feelings do those setting up the flags have about such a significant presentation?
Hatton: The Field of Flags is very impressive. Unfortunately, the past two years we haven’t been able to put the field up and now we don’t have space for the flags to be erected. The organization that owns the flags are no long putting them up in the state of Oregon. There are no flags this year other than the flag displays with the Military vehicles and the Travelling wall. The Kiwanis group is also putting up flags to celebrate the event Saturday, Sept. 17.
The News Guard: What is the range of veterans’ groups that attend the Celebrations and where do they come from?
Hatton: We have veterans and active duty from all around the Pacific Northwest. We see a majority of visitors from the states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
The News Guard: Feel free to add any other comments you might have.
Hatton: This celebration is something that our entire community can enjoy from the young children who can learn from veterans at the vehicles and wall to the retired vets enjoying a free meal or movie to thank them for their service. We appreciate the new partnership with the Bijoy Theatre to provide free movie ticket and popcorn to veterans and active-duty September 16-18 as well as our continued partnership with Explore Lincoln City for the red, white and blue float drop.
The 2022 Celebration of Honor
Hatton released the following Celebration of Honor details earlier.
On Wednesday, Sept.14 Veterans and active-duty personnel can stop by the Winners Circle to register and show proof of military service (DD-214 or other Military ID), to receive a free dining voucher valid through Sept. 25, 2022. Winners Circle membership is required to pick up a voucher.
The celebration includes vintage and current day military vehicles, displayed and provided by the American Infantry Soldier Group, as well as military flags on display for public outdoor viewing. The Vietnam Veterans of America 805 Oregon Veteran wall will be on display as well.
Chinook Winds is sponsoring Veterans and Active-Duty movie tickets and popcorn at the Historic Bijou Theatre Sept. 15-18. Just show your military ID for this additional thank you for your service.
Saturday, Sept. 18 the Lincoln City Kiwanis Parade of Flags will line the streets of Lincoln City with flags to celebrate the week-long dedication. At 2 p.m. the Re-dedication of the Dessert Storm Memorial will take place in front of the casino to honor those men and women who lost their lives serving our country.
Be engaged
There are many ways for individuals, families, youth groups, businesses, and organizations to become involved with the Celebration of Honor, including the following:
- A fundraiser for a Veteran’s group
- A special or discount at your business for Veterans and their families
- Red, white, and blue decorations at your store
- Flying red, white, and blue kites
- Displaying the American flag at your home or business
- Offer a Veteran or active-duty person a “Welcome home” or “Thank you” of planning an event
Whether it’s a big event or a small fundraiser - every effort contributes to make the 17th Celebration of Honor more meaningful and personal.
Contact Heather Hatton at 541-996-5766 or heatherh@CWCResort.com for more information on how to get involved.
By working together during this praiseworthy event, we maintain our distinguished reputation and provide a successful city-wide event. We continue this seventeen-year-old tradition to honor those who have selflessly guarded our freedom.
The Chinook Winds Casino Resort has presented the Annual Celebration of Honor for the past 19 years. The Chinook Winds Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians.
