Samaritan Health Services has earned recognition from the American Medical Association’s Joy in Medicine™ Health System Recognition Program.
The AMA distinction is granted to organizations that demonstrate a commitment to preserving the well-being of clinical care team members by engaging in proven efforts to combat work-related stress and burnout.
“We are honored to have received this award,” Samaritan Chief Wellness Officer William Barish, MD said. “It reflects a collective effort of a number of individuals and departments across Samaritan. We are dedicated to the work of building a culture of well-being and improving the practice environment for care teams. It is a first step in Samaritan’s ongoing journey to create a safe work environment for all.”
Examples of initiatives helping to promote care team well-being include:
- Working to make the electronic health record easier to use and more effective for clinicians and patient care.
- Conducting annual surveys of burnout rates among clinicians and using information gathered to guide improvements.
- Supporting clinician leadership through assessment and education.
- Offering Care for Caregiver, a free program that connects trained peer supporters to clinical and non-clinical team members who may need emotional support.
“Health systems that have earned recognition from the AMA’s Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition Program have demonstrated that the well-being of health professionals is essential to caring for the health and wellness of patients, families and communities,” AMA President Jack Resneck Jr., MD. said. “United by a commitment to build a culture of wellness that energizes care teams, the recipients of the Joy in Medicine Recognition are at the forefront and among the best at creating a workplace that makes a difference in the lives of clinical caregivers.”
Recent research led by the AMA shows that “feeling valued by one’s organization was strongly associated with lower stress” and serves as a protective factor against work-related physician burnout. Joy in Medicine recipients have all taken important steps to support physician well-being for the long term.
Joy in Medicine Recognition
The AMA began the Joy in Medicine Recognition Program in 2019 to create momentum for promoting a culture of medicine that emphasizes professional well-being in health care. This year, 28 health systems nationwide earned recognition, representing more than 80,000 physicians, with documented efforts to reduce work-related burnout and demonstrated commitment, assessment, leadership, efficiency, teamwork and support. This year’s recipients join over 50 organizations representing more than 120,000 physicians, recognized by the program since its inception in 2019.
Samaritan Health Services operates facilities in Lincoln City, Newport, Corvallis, Lebanon and Albany.
