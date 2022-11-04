Two sea turtles are on the road to recovery and release after receiving care at the Oregon Coast Aquarium (OCAq).
Thanks to the collaborative efforts of OCAq, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW), Turtles Fly Too, and SeaWorld San Diego, two endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles (Lepidochelys olivacea) have a second chance at survival after stranding on Oregon shores, according to a release from OCAq.
The first turtle washed ashore at Horsfall Campground in Coos County. ODFW responded to the report and transported the animal to Florence, where it was transferred to OCAq staff.
Staff determined the turtle was a sub-adult female, dubbing her “Pumpkin.” Just two days after her arrival, another sea turtle was reported stranded on South Beach in Newport. The animal was transported to OCAq, where staff determined it was another sub-adult female, dubbing her “Joanie.”
Dr. Julianne Vickstrom of West Hills Veterinary Hospital aided in performing X-rays and blood draws, providing staff with further insight on the animals’ conditions.
Pumpkin and Joanie had body temperatures of ~55°F, whereas a healthy temperature is ~75°F. Upon reaching Oregon’s cold waters, sea turtles can experience cold stunning, rendering them incapable of eating or navigating.
Turtles can float in a cold-stunned state for weeks, and often sustain physical injury, infection, and dehydration before washing ashore. Cold currents and storms can act as catalysts for sea turtle strandings; as such, stranding frequency increases during the fall and winter months.
To avoid shocking the turtles’ systems, staff transferred them to increasingly warm water baths, raising their body temperatures ~5°F per day. After two weeks of treatment and monitoring, the turtles were cleared for transport to SeaWorld San Diego.
The transport was made possible by Turtles Fly Too, a non-profit organization that coordinates and facilitates the use of general aviation to transport endangered species and critical response teams, while educating communities on marine life conservation.
Aquarium staff secured Pumpkin and Joanie in custom-made crates while the pilot prepared for take-off; a short flight later, they were welcomed by SeaWorld staff, who will continue to care for the turtles until they are fully rehabilitated and ready for release.
OCAq is committed to Oregon’s marine wildlife, and will continue these efforts with the belief that even one saved animal can help species recovery.
If you find a sea turtle on the beach, do not attempt to move the animal, for both the animal’s safety and your own.
A sea turtle placed back into the water can only wash ashore again, increasing its risk of injury and delaying potential rescue efforts. Instead, remain nearby to observe it, and contact the Oregon State Police
