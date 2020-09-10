The North Lincoln County fires have caused several residents to evacuate leaving them without a place to stay overnight and many without food or clothing. The following list is a collection of resources available for displaced individuals.
Toledo High School
The school is set up for overnight accommodations, showers, parking lot for RVs or vehicles.
Siletz Recreation Center
The facility is open with cots for sleeping and other resources available.
South Beach Church
The church has meals available, help with resources, family support and open parking lot for RVs and vehicles.
Newport Recreation Center
This facility has Red Cross registration reporting available on site, resource support and additional information. Note: This facility near capacity or full for overnight sleeping, but can direct you to other locations.
Grace Winds Haven
This facility has laundry services, shower facility and packaged food. It is located at 437 NE 1st St., Newport (behind starbucks).
Meal times at facilities serving are between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.
