Respiratory illness season is in full effect this year and is earlier than expected, according to Lincoln County Health and Human Services

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza, and COVID-19 are currently circulating around the state and in Lincoln County, yet again straining the capacity of our hospitals, a release from the health agency states.

Governor Kate Brown issued an emergency declaration in response to a surge of pediatric cases and hospitalizations of respiratory viruses, including RSV, on Monday, Nov. 14.

The governor’s declaration will give hospitals more flexibility to staff beds for children, draw on a pool of medical volunteer nurses and doctors, and take other steps to provide care to pediatric patients.

Lincoln County Health and Human Services provides the following advisory.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common seasonal respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults. RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways in the lung) in children younger than 1 year of age in the United States.

There is currently no vaccine for RSV. You can protect yourself and loved ones by covering your coughs and sneezes, washing your hands often, disinfecting common areas touched often, and staying away from others when you are sick, if possible.

Influenza virus usually comes on suddenly and can cause mild to severe illness. Most people will recover in a few days to less than two weeks. Some people will develop complications such as pneumonia (which can be life threatening), sinus and ear infections, as a result of the flu.

COVID-19 continues to circulate in our community. There are currently 300 subvariants circulating, and not one is dominating globally. However, this isn’t stopping the virus from causing waves, hospitalizations or deaths.

The convergence of these 3 diseases has important implications.

Our hospital systems, particularly pediatric hospitals and emergency departments are overwhelmed and stressed.

It is possible to be infected with two viruses at the same time.

Immunizations are available now for Influenza and COVID-19. Public Health strongly encourages everyone to receive flu and COVID-19 vaccines now. These vaccines, including the new bivalent booster, will reduce your risk of serious illness or death.

Visit www.co.lincoln.or.us and click on “Flu Program” under What’s New to find where vaccinations are available or call public health at 541-265-4112. Public Health Clinics and most pharmacies provide both flu and COVID vaccines.

If you develop cold or flu like symptoms, please get tested for RSV, Flu, and COVID-19.

If you do not have a doctor, call 541-265-4947 to contact Lincoln Community Health Center get medical care. Anyone is welcome, whether you have insurance or not.

Tres virus respiratorios circulan en EE. UU. y Oregón

La gripa, el RSV y la COVID están causando problemas de capacidad en los hospitales pediátricos.

NEWPORT, Ore. – La temporada de enfermedades respiratorias está en pleno efecto este año y es antes de lo esperado. El virus sincitial respiratorio (RSV), la influenza y el COVID-19 circulan actualmente por el estado y en el Condado Lincoln, lo que nuevamente agota la capacidad de nuestros hospitales.

La gobernadora Kate Brown emitió una declaración de emergencia en respuesta a un aumento de casos pediátricos y hospitalizaciones por los virus respiratorios, incluido el RSV, el lunes 14 de noviembre de 2022. La declaración de la gobernadora le dará a los hospitales más flexibilidad para proveer camas a los niños, recurrir a un grupo de enfermeros y doctores médicos voluntarios, y tomar otras medidas para proveer atención a los pacientes pediátricos.

Virus Respiratorio Sincitial (RSV) El virus respiratorio sincitial es un virus respiratorio estacional común que generalmente causa síntomas leves similares a los de un resfriado. La mayoría de las personas se recuperan en una o dos semanas, pero el RSV puede ser grave, especialmente en bebés y adultos mayores. El RSV es la causa más común de bronquiolitis (inflamación de las vías respiratorias pequeñas en los pulmones) en niños menores de 1 año en los Estados Unidos.

Ahora no existe una vacuna para el RSV. Puede protegerse a sí mismo y a sus seres queridos cubriéndose al toser y estornudar, lavarse las manos con frecuencia, desinfectar las áreas comunes que se tocan con frecuencia y manténgase alejado de los demás cuando esté enfermo, si es posible.

Influenza El virus de la influenza generalmente aparece de repente y puede causar una enfermedad leve o grave. La mayoría de las personas se recuperarán en unos pocos días o menos de dos semanas. Algunas personas desarrollarán complicaciones como neumonía (que puede poner en peligro la vida), infecciones de los senos nasales y los oídos, como resultado de la gripa.

COVID-19 sigue circulando en nuestra comunidad. Actualmente hay 300 subvariantes circulando, y ninguna domina globalmente. Sin embargo, esto no impide que el virus cause brotes, hospitalizaciones o muertes.

La convergencia de estas 3 enfermedades tiene implicaciones importantes.

Nuestros sistemas hospitalarios, en particular los hospitales pediátricos y los departamentos de emergencia, están inundados y estresados.

Es posible estar infectado con dos virus al mismo tiempo.

Las vacunas están disponibles ahora para la influenza y el COVID-19. Salud Pública urge enfáticamente a todos que reciban las vacunas contra la gripa y el COVID-19 ahora. Estas vacunas, incluido el nuevo refuerzo bivalente, reducirán su riesgo de enfermedad grave o muerte.

Visite www.co.lincoln.or.us y oprima en "Flu Program" en Novedades para encontrar dónde hay vacunas disponibles o llame a salud pública al 541-265-4112. Las clínicas de salud pública y la mayoría de las farmacias proporcionan vacunas contra la gripa y el COVID.

Si desarrolla síntomas similares a los del resfriado o la gripa, hágase la prueba de RSV, gripa y COVID-19.

Si no tiene un médico, llame al 541-265-4947 para comunicarse con el Centro de Salud Comunitario de Lincoln para obtener atención médica. Todos son bienvenidos, aunque tenga seguro o no.