OR Highway 229 Siletz Highway is closed by a rock fall at milepost 18, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).
Drivers are asked to take alternate routes.
Cleanup is expected to last through the day. Watch for crews and equipment around milepost 18.
Check TripCheck.com or call 5-1-1 for current road status.
