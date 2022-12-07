Buckling up children correctly can greatly reduce their risk of injury and death while traveling down the road. But, you may be uncertain whether you are using the restraints properly.
Get answers to your questions at a free child passenger safety and car seat check Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Center for Health Education, 740 SW Ninth Street in Newport.
In the one-on-one appointment, a nationally certified child passenger safety technician will answer questions about your car seat, its installation and whether your child is buckled up properly. And, you can find out if your child is ready to be out of the booster seat. The appointment will take approximately 45 minutes.
To make an appointment, call Stephanie Nelson at 541-574-4919.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.