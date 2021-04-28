COVID-19 vaccinations are available and free to every person age 16 and older regardless of citizenship status.
To help ensure that even more Lincoln County residents receive the vaccine, Samaritan Health Services has opened its regular weekly community vaccine clinics to walk-ins – no appointment needed.
The Samaritan vaccination clinics in Lincoln County are held:
Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Samaritan Coastal Clinic, 825 NW Hwy. 101 in Lincoln City
Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Center for Health Education, 740 SW Ninth St. in Newport.
You are encouraged to schedule an appointment, but walk-ins are welcome and will be accommodated as quickly as possible.
Please note that while the vaccine is being given to anyone age 16 years and older, only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized to be given to anyone who is 16 or 17 years old. The kind of vaccine available at each vaccination event is posted online.
Go online to samhealth.org/GetTheVaccine and scroll down to Lincoln County for information and to make an appointment. You may also call the Samaritan COVID-19 vaccine scheduling assistance line at 855-441-2311.
