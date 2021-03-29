Join Adam Brady, MD, infectious disease specialist and chair of Samaritan Health Services’ coronavirus task force, to learn the latest on coronavirus vaccines at an online webinar Friday, April 2, beginning at noon.
More and more people in the state of Oregon are becoming eligible for the coronavirus vaccine, as we approach May 1, when everyone over the age of 16 in Oregon is slated to be eligible for vaccination. Meanwhile, Samaritan is working with county public health partners, under the direction of the Oregon Health Authority, to help administer vaccines in this region as quickly, efficiently and equitably as possible.
In the webinar, Dr. Brady will discuss:
- Vaccines that are currently available.
- Potential side effects and why most people do not need to worry about them.
- Common concerns about the vaccines.
- Coronavirus variants.
- What you can safely do once you have been vaccinated.
- There will also be time for questions and answers.
Register for this event at samhealth.org/BeHealthy. Registrants will receive a confirmation email with details on how to access the event.
For more information on Samaritan Health Services’ response to coronavirus and helpful resources, visit samhealth.org/Coronavirus.
