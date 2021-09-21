Because of ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, Samaritan Medical Supplies offices located in Newport, Lebanon and Corvallis will continue to remain open by appointment only Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Samaritan Medical Supplies will still offer scheduled appointments with respiratory therapists for new positive airway pressure (PAP) set ups, PAP repairs and exchanges, and mask fittings. They also will continue to deliver home medical equipment such as oxygen, nebulizer compressors, suction units, hospital beds, trapezes, patient lifts, pressure reducing air mattresses, wheelchairs, knee scooters, bedside commodes and walkers.
Moving forward, they will no longer carry retail items in the stores. Retail items are those that are not billable to insurance. They will also no longer carry PAP supplies, ostomy supplies, incontinence supplies, suction supplies, nebulizer supplies, blood pressure monitors, breast pumps or oxygen cannulas and tubing in the stores. These supplies and equipment can be shipped direct to patients’ homes when ordered.
The medical supply office located at Samaritan Athletic Medicine, on the Oregon State University campus in Corvallis, will continue to offer orthotic fitting services for all prefabricated and custom orthoses (bracing), as well as diabetic shoe fittings. They are open by appointment only Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This location also has a full array of retail items available for purchase related to athletic medicine needs.
Samaritan Medical Supplies in Newport recently relocated, moving from its building just west of Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital to its new location at 2035 N. Coast Highway.
For all customer service, billing and supplies reordering questions, call 800-753-6030.
