After an emergency evacuation of all patients and staff on Wednesday, Sept. 9, ahead of wildfires that threatened the city of Lincoln City, Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital reopened Saturday morning, Sept. 12, offering emergency services and limited inpatient services.
Full hospital and clinic services will be phased in beginning on Monday, Sept. 14.
A post on the hospital’s Facebook page, facebook.com/NorthLincoln, stated:
“We are relieved, exhausted, emotional and so very grateful that our amazing employees are eager to return, even when their own personal circumstances may be in disarray. Prayers to those who are hurting now, and much appreciation to first responders, firefighters, police and so many others in our community who put themselves in danger to protect our lives and property.”
A caravan of ambulances transferred nine inpatients to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital in Newport the morning of Sept. 9. Many staff members who live in areas designated for evacuation left to tend to personal affairs, while others headed south to Newport to offer assistance at their partner hospital, which was experiencing an influx of patients in the Emergency Department and other outpatient services.
Officials with the Oregon Health Authority assured the executive leadership at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital that they could resume business once it was determined that all systems were operational and that the building was safe and clean to occupy. Once consistent electrical service was restored to the hospital and adequate staff scheduled to offer continuous 24 hour coverage, the decision was made to reopen the hospital with limited services at 7 a.m. on Sept. 12.
Samaritan services in Lincoln City that will reopen on Monday, Sept. 14, are:
All provider clinics.
Outpatient Laboratory.
Diagnostic Imaging, with limited CT and MRI service.
Outpatient wound and infusion.
Samaritan Early Learning Center.
Physical Rehabilitation (physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy).
COVID-19 testing site (by appointment only).
For updates, visit samhealth.org or the SNLH Facebook page.
