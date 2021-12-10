The COVID-19 drive-through testing site on the campus of Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital is relocating on Dec. 15 a few hundred feet south of its current location in the north parking lot of 2870 NE West Devils Lake Road.
Instead of entering that parking lot, those seeking a COVID-19 test will enter a driveway located directly north of the hospital’s administration building (formerly called the HPEC building). Watch for signs posted at the driveway entrance.
The new location will offer more convenient drive-through flow for patients, will help to relieve parking lot congestion for the nearby medical clinics and will provide better workspace for staff.
The test site provides drop-in testing only; no appointment needed. It is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and closed for lunch from 11 a.m. to noon.
For complete information about Samaritan Health Services’ COVID-19 vaccinations and testing options, visit samhealth.org/Coronavirus
