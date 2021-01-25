Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be offered this week by Samaritan Health Services and the Benton County Health Department at Reser Stadium in collaboration with Oregon State University.
Vaccinations will be available on Tuesday, Jan. 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Wednesday Jan. 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for limited individuals from Benton, Lincoln and Linn counties in the state of Oregon’s Phase 1a groups, as required by the Oregon Health Authority.
Interested individuals must complete a short needs-assessment survey prior to scheduling vaccine appointments. The survey is available online in English at bit.ly/BentonCoGov-Vaccine1a and in Spanish at bit.ly/BentonCoGov-Vacunas1a.
Vaccinations will take place on the stadium’s east concourse adjacent to gates A, B and C on Parker Plaza. The schedule is as follows:
Free parking will be available for vaccination clinic patients only in clearly marked areas of the Reser Stadium parking lot located at Southwest Western Boulevard and Southwest 26th Street across from the LaSells Stewart Center on the OSU campus. During the vaccination clinic, this parking area will be closed to OSU commuter parking. OSU permit holders may park in any open lot within their permitted zone, including C zone spaces located to the west of Reser Stadium, which can be accessed from the entrance on Southwest 30th Street.
Studies have shown the vaccine is up to 95% effective at preventing illness with COVID-19. Samaritan infectious disease specialists, as well as leadership from Samaritan and county health departments, highly recommend everyone receives the vaccination when it is available to them.
Samaritan will continue to communicate with patients and the general public when vaccines are more widely available. At this time, Samaritan hospitals and clinics do not have additional information to share. Up-to-date information may be found at samhealth.org/COVIDVaccine.
In addition, Benton County provides current information about the COVID-19 and eligible vaccine groups at co.benton.or.us/covid-19-vaccine.
The best resource for coronavirus vaccine distribution phases, frequently asked questions and more may be found at the Oregon Health Authority website at https://covidvaccine.oregon.gov/.
