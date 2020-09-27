Samaritan Health Services will present a virtual education series every Wednesday in October from noon to 1 p.m. on various topics related to breast cancer. All sessions will be hosted on Microsoft Teams so participants can attend by computer or mobile device.
Session dates and topics are:
Oct. 7 – My mammogram is abnormal – what next? Presented by Jessica Germino, MD, Director of Breast and Women’s Imaging at Corvallis Radiology.
Oct. 14 – Hot nutrition topics for breast cancer survivors Presented by dietitian Athena Nofziger of Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.
Oct. 21 – Spanish language session: La importancia de la salud de los sensos y recursos Presented by mammography tech Bibiana Kearney and maternity care coordinator Rocio Badger, both of Samaritan Albany General Hospital.
Oct. 28 – Advancements in radiation oncology Presented by Norman Yeh, MD, of Samaritan Pastega Regional Cancer Center in Corvallis.
Registration is required. To register and for more information, contact the Samaritan Cancer Resource Center at 541-768-2171 or 541-812-5888 or by email at CancerResourceCenter@samhealth.org.
