Samaritan Health Services will offer COVID-19 vaccinations on a drop-in basis at clinics in Benton, Lincoln and Linn counties beginning Monday, June 14.
Locations and times are:
- Samaritan Walk-In Clinic in Newport, 740 SW Ninth St.
9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekends.
- Samaritan Coastal Clinic in Lincoln City, 825 NW Hwy. 101, Suite A.
8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.
- SamCare Express – Albany at 1970 14th Ave. SE.
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
- SamCare Express – Corvallis at 990 NW Circle Blvd., Suite 101.
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
- Samaritan Family Medicine – Brownsville, 157 Spaulding Ave.
8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays only.
- Sweet Home Family Medicine, 679 Main St.
8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays only.
Mass vaccination clinics at Reser Stadium and the Linn County Fair & Expo Center will end next week. Samaritan will continue to operate mass vaccination events in Lincoln City through June 12 and in Newport through June 19.
Anyone receiving a vaccine at Reser Stadium from May 26 through June 10 will have their second dose scheduled at SamCare Express-Corvallis, located at 990 NW Circle Blvd., Suite 101.
Other Samaritan clinics are offering vaccinations to patients at their scheduled appointments.
Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be administered, depending on the location. Both are two-dose series and the second dose will be scheduled before the patient leaves.
Pfizer is authorized for ages 12 and older. Patients under the age of 15 will need a parent or guardian to accompany them, or a signed parental consent form, available at samhealth.org/GetTheVaccine.
Moderna is authorized for ages 18 and older.
The vaccines have been shown to be safe and very effective at protecting against serious illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19. More information can be found at samhealth.org/COVIDVaccine.
