Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center Auxiliary is now accepting applications for the Virginia Welch Scholarship, which is open to students residing in Benton, Lincoln or Linn counties.
The Virginia Welch scholarship is awarded each year to high school seniors, undergraduate and graduate students currently enrolled in, or accepted to, a program to pursue a career in a medical field in a hospital setting.
The scholarship is named in honor of Good Samaritan’s first administrator, Virginia Welch, who joined the hospital as head nurse in 1947. She became an administrator in the early 1950s and retired from the post in 1967.
Applications are available online at samhealth.org/Scholarships, under the Benton County tab. Applications must be postmarked by Monday, April 17, for consideration.
Samaritan Health Services offers numerous other health education scholarships, through its five hospitals and their affiliated foundation or auxiliary. Explore what is available online at samhealth.org/Scholarships.
For more information, contact the Volunteer Services Department in Corvallis at 541-768-5083.
