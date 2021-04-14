U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden recently announced that his staff, as well as staff from FEMA, the Oregon Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), will hold a 5 p.m. meeting April 15 by Zoom for Lincoln County residents to get their ongoing questions answered about debris removal from the Echo Mountain Complex fire that ripped through the region last September.
The April 15 Zoom meeting follows Wyden’s online Lincoln County town hall April 2 in which participants told the senator about their frustration over the pace of debris removal in the Salmon River Mobile Village community in Otis.
“Oregonians clearly voiced their concerns and questions at last week’s Lincoln County town hall about the urgent need to finish this debris removal so their families and neighbors can get on with rebuilding their lives and community,” Wyden said. “I told town hall participants then that I’m all in with helping their recovery, and this follow-up meeting will help by letting them ask FEMA, OEM and ODOT questions directly about what’s next.
Lincoln County residents wanting to join the Zoom community meeting beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 15 can go to the following link and sign in: https://forms.gle/eKtjxxttFRPuc3KaA, or contact the senator’s field representative Fritz Graham by email at fritz_graham@wyden.senate.gov.
“I hold annual town halls in each of our state’s 36 counties because it allows Oregonians to ask me questions and then to follow up,” Wyden said. “This community meeting begins that follow-up in Lincoln County. I look forward to real results coming out of this April 15 community meeting and any other meetings that may be needed.”
