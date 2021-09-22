Suicidal thoughts or actions are a sign of extreme distress and should not be ignored. Get help as soon as possible.
If you’re in crisis, there are options available to help you cope. You can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at any time to speak to someone and get support.
For confidential support available 24/7 for everyone in the U.S., call 1-800-273-8255. You may also call the Lincoln County Crisis Hotline for a crisis intervention confidential referral 24 hours a day at 1-866-266-0288 or for hearing impaired call 1-877-493-6469.
Warning signs that someone may be at immediate risk for attempting suicide include:
• Talking about wanting to die or wanting to kill themselves
• Talking about feeling empty or hopeless or having no reason to live
• Talking about feeling trapped or feeling that there are no solutions
• Feeling unbearable emotional or physical pain
• Talking about being a burden to others
• Withdrawing from family and friends
• Giving away important possessions
• Saying goodbye to friends and family
• Putting affairs in order, such as making a will
• Taking great risks that could lead to death, such as driving extremely fast
• Talking or thinking about death often
Other serious warning signs that someone may be at risk for attempting suicide include:
• Displaying extreme mood swings, suddenly changing from very sad to very calm or happy
• Making a plan or looking for ways to kill themselves, such as searching for lethal methods online, stockpiling pills, or buying a gun
• Talking about feeling great guilt or shame
• Using alcohol or drugs more often
• Acting anxious or agitated
• Changing eating or sleeping habits
• Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge
If you know someone in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (Lifeline) at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or text the Crisis Text Line (text HELLO to 741741).
Both services are free and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All calls are confidential.
Contact social media outlets directly if you are concerned about a friend’s social media updates or dial 911 in an emergency.
To learn more about treatment options, call the Lincoln County Behavioral Health Department at (541) 265-4179. Your life is important.
