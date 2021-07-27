Research around the country has shown that some of those who are unvaccinated fear losing their friend and family relationships if it’s known they are getting the vaccine.
If people are feeling anxious about going to one of these clinics, or would prefer a little more privacy, one can go to Samaritan’s urgent care clinics any time they are open, or their own Samaritan clinic to get a vaccine privately. Some pharmacies also have vaccines that may offer more privacy. The vaccine is always free, no matter where it is received.
No ID or social security number is required, and they don’t check immigration status. Free COVID-19 testing is also available.
All three vaccines are offered at all of the upcoming clinics. Almost all of them have some type of incentive.
The Pfizer vaccine is for ages 12 and older, while Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are for 18 and older only.
At the Lincoln City Community Center, 2150 NE Oar Place, Lincoln City, clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on July 31, August 14 and August 28. Walk ins welcome or sign up at https://sugeni.us/WnBj
At Don Lindly Park, 6977 E. Alsea Hwy., Waldport, clinic will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 29. Walk ins welcome or sign up at https://sugeni.us/Wn9O
At Siletz City Hall, 213 W. Buford, Siletz, clinic will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 30. Walk ins welcome or sign up at https://sugeni.us/Wo5
At the National Guard Armory, 541 SW Coast Hwy., Newport, clinic will be from 4 p.m to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 3. Walk ins welcome or sign up at https://sugeni.us/Woua
If you need help signing up or have questions, call public health at 541-265-4112 option 1
