The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said the investigation continues into the homicide of Mark Campbell that occurred on Dec. 6 in Waldport.
Sheriff’s Office detectives, assisted by members of the Lincoln County Major Crime Team, continue to follow up on investigative leads, persons of interest and tips received from the public. Detectives have executed multiple search warrants and have seized evidentiary items which have been submitted to the Oregon State Crime Lab for analysis.
Results are pending at this time and no arrests have been made as of Dec. 15.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact Lincoln County Sheriff’s Detective Abby Dorsey at 541-265-0683.
