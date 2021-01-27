The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is seeking information related to the disappearance of Adrian Alonzo Smith.
Adrian Smith is a 49 year-old male who was last seen on Tuesday, January 19, when a friend dropped him off at the Drift Creek Falls Trailhead. Adrian missed his scheduled pickup the following day and LCSO Search and Rescue was notified. Multiple areas were searched over several operational periods, but Adrian could not be located.
There has been a high level of hiking activity in and around the Drift Creek Falls area. It is likely that someone has had contact with Adrian, particularly around the 19th or 20th of January.
Adrian is about 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair. He has numerous tattoos on his upper body; most notably a large pair of wings on his back.
Anyone with information regarding Adrian Smith's whereabouts is asked to contact Senior Deputy Bruce McGuire at 541-270-3400 or Lincoln County Dispatch at 541-265-0777.
